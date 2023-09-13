(WJW) – While many fans did not score tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, they can still have a private party with their favorite Swifties.
Cinemark is offering auditorium rentals for the film debut of “Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour.”
The movie opens in theaters October 13.
Private Swiftie parties can hold up to 40 guests. That reserves the auditorium and covers the ticket cost.
Cinemark is offering the auditoriums for a flat rate of $795.60.
If you have more than 40 in your group, Cinemark will offer a quote.
Cinemark will also be offering Taylor Swift merch, including Eras Tour popcorn tubs, cups and mini posters.
Cinemark says the rentals will begin on October 19, but you can book now here.
If you aren’t interested in a party, there will be plenty of showtimes.
AMC is expected to play the movie “at least” four times a day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at all its U.S. locations.