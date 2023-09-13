(WJW) – While many fans did not score tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, they can still have a private party with their favorite Swifties.

Cinemark is offering auditorium rentals for the film debut of “Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour.”

The movie opens in theaters October 13.

Private Swiftie parties can hold up to 40 guests. That reserves the auditorium and covers the ticket cost.

Cinemark is offering the auditoriums for a flat rate of $795.60.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Taylor Swift attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, California, August 7, 2023. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, California, August 7, 2023. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, California, August 7, 2023. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, California, August 7, 2023. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, California, August 7, 2023. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

If you have more than 40 in your group, Cinemark will offer a quote.

Cinemark will also be offering Taylor Swift merch, including Eras Tour popcorn tubs, cups and mini posters.

Cinemark says the rentals will begin on October 19, but you can book now here.

If you aren’t interested in a party, there will be plenty of showtimes.

AMC is expected to play the movie “at least” four times a day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at all its U.S. locations.