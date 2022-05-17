CLEVELAND (WJW) — Movie fans of all ages can seek relief from the summer heat in a cool, dark theater and catch a their favorite family classics back on the big screen.
The Summer Movie Clubhouse at Cinemark runs from June 15 through August 3 showing “Angry Birds,” “DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby: Family Business,” “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” “Paw Patrol: The Movie,” “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,” “Scoob!,” “Illumination’s Sing 2” and “Tom & Jerry.”
The $1.50 tickets are on sale now here.
Each Wednesday, more than 180 Cinemark theaters nationwide will have their summer movie club showtimes starting at 10 a.m., including these local locations:
- Cinemark Movies 10 4108 Burbank Road, Wooster OH 44691
- Cinemark at Macedonia 8161 Macedonia Commons Bl, Macedonia OH 44056
- Cinemark 14 Mansfield Town Center 2355 Walker Lake Rd, Ontario OH 44906
- Cinemark Strongsville at Southpark Mall 17450 Southpark Center, Strongsville OH 44136
- Cinemark Cuyahoga Falls and XD 2925 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls OH 44223
Your ticket will also get you dollar-off Summer Movie Clubhouse pricing on all kids’ snack packs, and small drink and small popcorn combos.