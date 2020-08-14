Cinemark reopens with new cleaning measures, private watch parties

(WJW) – Cinemark is reopening with new safety measures.

It’s reopening two Northeast Ohio theatres Friday in North Canton and Valley View.

Masks are required except for when you’re eating or drinking while inside the auditorium.

Cinemark has added spaced seating and staggered showtimes.

They say they will sanitize seats between every movie and clean all theatres every 30 minutes.

Cinemark is playing “Comeback Classics” like Raiders of the Lost Arc and Back to the Future.

The prices are also a blast from the past.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors.

Cinemark says concession prices will also be “greatly reduced.”

If you want to avoid everyone but the short list, you can book a Private Watch Party to host a screening of one of the “Comeback Classics.”

Prices start at $99.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8