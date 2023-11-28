**Related Video Above: Flick from ‘A Christmas Story’ reveals cast is reuniting in Cleveland.**

(WJW) – Thinking about a family outing to the movies? Cinemark is celebrating the season by offering moviegoers discounted tickets for select holiday films.

According to the company, the new Holiday Movie Clubhouse program will re-release some holiday classics on the big screen for $4 a ticket. Kids snacks will also be $1 off.

This season’s films include Arthur Christmas, The Polar Express and Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch. Showtimes will be Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and Mondays at 6 p.m.

The Holiday Movie Clubhouse kicks off Dec. 2 and runs through Dec. 18. Learn more about the program here.

Find a full list of participating Cinemark theaters here.

This comes after the success of Cinemark’s Summer Movie Clubhouse program, which brought family-friendly films to theaters for $1.50 per ticket.