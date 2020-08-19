Cinemark movie theaters continue to reopen across Northeast Ohio this month

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Slowly but surely, movie theaters are reopening across the country, albeit with many new health and safety standards in place due to coronavirus concerns.

Cinemark is one of the movie theater groups choosing to reopen with a staggered approach. The company’s Valley View location and North Canton Tinseltown location reopened last week, but now more Northeast Ohio locations are following suit — even showing some new movies.

Check out reopening dates and locations below:

Aug. 21

-Cuyahoga Falls – Cinemark Stoneridge Plaza Movies 16

-North Canton – Cinemark Movie Bistro North Canton

-Strongsville – Cinemark Strongsville at Southpark Mall

Aug. 28

-Alliance – Cinemark Carnation Cinema 5

-Macedonia – Cinemark at Macedonia

-Sandusky – Cinemark Stadium



Each theater is also showing “comeback classic” films, with tickets running between $3 and $5. And is also allowing people to rent out entire screening rooms for private showings with family and friends. Find out more about that option, which starts at $99, right here.

Find out more about Cinemarks safety approach in the video above.

