CLEVELAND (WJW) — Feeling nostalgic? The beloved Cinema at the Square is returning to Cleveland’s Playhouse Square this summer.

Fifteen fan-favorite films are returning August 4 until August 21 to the historic Connor Palace, where each film is shown on 20’ high x 47’ wide screen using original 35mm reel-to-reel projection.

Tickets are $5 and on sale now here or by calling 216-241-6000.

Here’s a list of the 2022 Cinema at the Square movie line-up:

THE PRINCESS BRIDE (1987)

August 4 at 7:30 p.m.

August 4 at 7:30 p.m. BATMAN (1989)

August 5 at 7:30 p.m.

August 5 at 7:30 p.m. SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS (1937)

August 6 at 2 p.m.

August 6 at 2 p.m. THE GODFATHER (1972)

August 6 at 7:30 p.m.

August 6 at 7:30 p.m. INDEPENDENCE DAY (1996)

August 7 at 2 p.m.

August 7 at 2 p.m. GOONIES

August 11 at 7:30 p.m.

August 11 at 7:30 p.m. NOW, VOYAGER (1942)

August 12 at 7:30 p.m.

August 12 at 7:30 p.m. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (1991)

August 13 at 2 p.m.

August 13 at 2 p.m. THE BODYGUARD (1991)

August 13 at 7:30 p.m.

August 13 at 7:30 p.m. THE SOUND OF MUSIC (1965)

August 14 at 2 p.m.

August 14 at 2 p.m. MEN IN BLACK (1997)

August 18 at 7:30 p.m.

August 18 at 7:30 p.m. PARIS BLUES (1961)

August 19 at 7:30 p.m.

August 19 at 7:30 p.m. THE PARENT TRAP (1961)

August 20 at 2 p.m.

August 20 at 2 p.m. STAND BY ME (1986)

August 20 at 7:30 p.m.

August 20 at 7:30 p.m. THE SANDLOT (1993)

August 21 at 2 p.m.

Playhouse Square is the largest performing arts center in the country outside of New York. It’s home to the Cleveland Ballet, Cleveland International Film Festival, Cleveland Play House, Cleveland State University Department of Theatre and Dance, DANCECleveland, Great Lakes Theater and Tri-C JazzFest.