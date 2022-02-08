Cincinnati Zoo welcomes adorable baby penguin with equally cute name

CINNCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) — The Cincinnati Zoo announced on Tuesday they have an adorable new family member – with an equally as cute name.

Naming most of their little blue penguins something food-related and considering that QB Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are days away from Super Bowl 2022, the zoo’s newest penguin chick has been named, “Cup O’ Joe Burrow.”

Cincinnati baby penguin Cup O’ Joe Burrow (Courtesy of Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)

Eventually, the 5-week-old chick will wear orange and black ID bands and join the rest of the little blue penguin colony this spring.

The zoo says the chick and the quarterback have a lot in common: Always communicating to the entire team his game plan – eating and sleeping; Both good swimmers but can’t fly; and they know how to survive in extreme environments – Arrowhead Stadium and the rocky cliffs of New Zealand.

You can plan your visit or buy tickets to the zoo here.