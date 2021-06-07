Cincinnati police blame crash on cicada swarm

CINCINNATI (WJW)– The Cincinnati Police Department is warning drivers to keep their windows rolled up.

A man was driving on Riverside Drive Monday evening when he went through a swarm of cicadas. Police said one of the insects flew into the car, hit the driver in the face and temporarily stunned him. He crashed into a utility pole.

He was wearing a seatbelt and did not suffer serious injuries. Police said his car is likely totaled.

“Remember to keep your windows rolled up until our little red-eyed friends are gone,” the police department said.

The Brood X cicadas awaken every 17 years. They are centered around Pennsylvania northern Virginia, Indiana and eastern Tennessee. They don’t sting or bite, and are not toxic to pets in a small amount.