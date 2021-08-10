Cincinnati mayor announces run for governor with plan to legalize marijuana

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) – Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley announced he would be joining the race for governor Tuesday.

Legalizing marijuana is a big part of his campaign.

He says legalization would pay for 30,000 jobs in infrastructure that would pay at least $60,000 a year.

He says that Cincinnati has shown positive population growth for the first time in 60 years.

According to a press release, in 2021, the Milken Institute ranked Cincinnati as the best performing city in Ohio, based on job and wage growth, housing affordability, broadband access.

Mayor Cranley says he’s also outpaced the state in reducing poverty.

“I know a comeback is possible because we’ve done it in Cincinnati. After decades of decline our city is growing again, with thousands of more jobs created. We can do the same for Ohio, but it will take leadership with guts, grit and the courage to propose and implement big ideas,” Cranley said in a press release.

He joins a growing list of candidates in Ohio’s gubernatorial race that includes incumbent Mike DeWine.

The election is scheduled for November 8, 2022.