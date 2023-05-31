DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — At least four people have been hospitalized, including three juveniles, after a shooting in a Cincinnati neighborhood.

According to our partners at WLWT, a drive-by shooting happened near Grant Park in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. A large police presence that stretched many blocks was apparent in the area.

All three juveniles were taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, while the adult male, who is in his 20s, was taken to UC Hospital, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge says. The injuries, however, are all non-life-threatening.

As police responded, at least 50 evidence markers are on the roads in Over-the-Rhine following the shooting, WLWT reports. Many streets in the area are closed while police investigate.

No arrests have been made, but police are looking for a black vehicle with tinted windows.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to give Cincinnati police a call at 1-513-352-3040.