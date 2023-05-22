CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are looking for a suspect who stole cigarettes, vape pens and cash worth a total of $25,000 from a local gas station.

Cleveland police need your help identifying a man in a break-in theft from Q’s Gas & Go at West 44th Street and Clark Avenue in the early morning hours of May 13.

If anyone has any information on this crime, please contact detectives at 216-623-2715.

In past years, police have said these thefts result in the criminal reselling the stolen cartons of cigarettes and vape pens for cash.