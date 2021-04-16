Cicada season: Swarms of noisy large bugs ready to emerge across Ohio

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WJW) – The 17-year cicada is getting ready to emerge across Ohio.

The Brook X Cicadas have been underground for the last 17 years and they will make their way to the surface in late April or early May.

They’ll last two to four weeks.

They aren’t harmful, but they’re loud and pesky.

Courtesy: Dr. David Shetlar, OSU Department of Etymology

The noise they make in groups can reach as high as 100 decibels.

According to the Ohio Department of Agriculture that’s as loud as a motorcycle or low-flying plane.

They typically have black bodies, orange wing veins, red eyes, and six legs, with a three-inch wingspan.

The cicadas begin to emerge when the soil temperature reaches 68 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cicadas come up to the surface to molt and mate before dying.

The largest concentrations of these cicadas are expected in the Defiance, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Logan, and Montgomery counties.