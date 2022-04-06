OAK PARK, Illinois (WJW) – A church in Oak Park, Illinois has a declaration on its website about “Fasting From Whiteness” for Lent.

Part of that will be dropping music or liturgy written or composed by white people, First United Oak Park says.

Here’s the statement from the site:

For Lent this year, First United is doing a mix of “giving something up” and “taking something on.” In our worship services throughout Lent, we will not be using any music or liturgy written or composed by white people. Our music will be drawn from the African American spirituals tradition, from South African freedom songs, from Native American traditions, and many, many more.

For Lent, it is our prayer that in our spiritual disciplines we may grow as Christians, united in the body of Christ with people of all ages, nations, races, and origins.

The church put up a sign on the property announcing the fast, stating that its worship services would be built “around the voices of Black people, indigenous people, and people of color.”