CINCINNATI (WJW) — Ohio-based Graeter’s Ice Cream is bringing back a favorite flavor in honor of the newly-born hippopotamus at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

As part of the company’s new fall flavors, dessert lovers can now try Chunk Chunk Hippo, which features toffee ice at the base, infused with peanuts and chocolate caramel truffles.

The flavor was initially introduced for Fiona the hippo’s first birthday, but is being rereleased for her brother Fritz.

Some proceeds from the sale of the flavor are going to the zoo.

Find out more about the ice cream right here. A nearby Graeter’s Ice Cream shop location can be found at Pinecrest in Beachwood.