(WJW) – Chuck E. Cheese is giving away over 500 kids’ birthday parties.

All you have to do to win is show up at a participating location on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 6–7:30 p.m. (don’t worry – entry is free) to take part in a live giveaway drawing. According to a press release, each location will award one winner a free Ultimate Fun Birthday Party Package for up to 10 kids.

“Lucky winners of the Ultimate Fun Birthday Party Package will receive All You Can Play games during the birthday party, a LIVE Birthday Show with Chuck E., a ticket blaster experience for the Birthday Star, two slices of pizza per child, unlimited soft drinks, Dippin’ Dots® Ice Cream, complete party setup and a reserved table for two hours, 100 bonus E-tickets, goody bags, and pizza and drinks for adults attending the party,” reads the release.

Even if you don’t win the ultimate birthday party package, organizers say, five additional winners at each location could win a coupon voucher for $50 off their next birthday party reservation.

Find participating locations and more information, here.