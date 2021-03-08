Chronic Wasting Disease identified in Northeast Ohio deer

WYANDOT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has identified a second positive test for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in a wild white-tailed deer in Wyandot County.

According to ODNR, the mature doe was harvested in January during a controlled hunt on the Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area refuge.

That’s within two miles of the first positive location.

In that case, it was a mature buck taken in December 2020.

CWD, according to ODNR, is a fatal neurological disease that affects white-tailed deer and similar species like mule deer, elk, and moose.

Historically, there are no cases of CWD in people, and the Centers for Disease Control says it is not likely transmissible to humans.

After the first positive test, the Division of Wildlife implemented a response plan, which included enhanced surveillance within a 10-mile radius of the area.

Mandatory sample collection took place during controlled hunts in the area to identify the second case.

CWD has been found in 26 states.