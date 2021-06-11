Chronic Wasting Disease identified in deer harvested during 2020-21 season

Chronic Wasting Disease found in deer harvested during 2020-21 season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that three counties would be under a disease surveillance area following the discovery of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in two white-tailed deer harvested during the 2020-21 season.

This includes Wyandot County and portions of Hardin and Marion counties.

One deer that tested positive for CWD was a mature buck harvested in Wyandot County in the fall.

The other was a yearling doe from the Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area.

The first positive CWD case in Ohio was identified in 2014, according to ODNR.

CWD is a highly contagious fatal disease that affects the deer family.

Meanwhile, two other counties are being discontinued as surveillance areas.

Holmes and Tuscarawas counties surveillance is scheduled to be discontinued on July 31.