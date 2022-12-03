Fairlawn, Ohio (WJW) — The annual Summit County “Christmas with a Cop” event is bringing holiday cheer to children in the community Saturday.

The Christmas with a Cop event is put on by the Fairlawn Police Department for kids who were selected by teachers, school guidance counselors, principals, school resource officers and officers working in the community.

A caravan of emergency vehicles arrived at 8:30 a.m. Saturday to deliver 138 children to the Fairlawn Kiwanis Community Center, where kids and officers enjoyed a pancake breakfast with special guests Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Santa and Mrs. Claus had a gift for each child, donated by the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

After breakfast, the kids were taken to Wal-Mart where they will each got gift card for $200 to shop for themselves and family members for Christmas gifts. After shopping, the kids could have any gifts wrapped by volunteers.

The money for gift cards was raised by police officers and department employees throughout the year.

Each child also got a bagged lunch from Subway before being driven home by their officer.