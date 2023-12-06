*The above video is of the recent Christmas Tree lighting at Nela Park*

NORWALK, Ohio (WJW) — An inmate released from jail didn’t wait long to get into more trouble with the law… “approximately 30 minutes,” according to Norwalk Police.

Police said the man was released from the Huron County Jail around 12:30 a.m. Saturday and at 1 a.m. is suspected of stealing Christmas decorations from the front yard of a home.

Police said a laser projector, a snowman display, and power cords were stolen from outside the home on Breezewood Drive.

After looking at surveillance tape, police said they identified and arrested 63-year-old William Ott Wednesday morning.

“At this time, the stolen Christmas decorations have not been recovered, but are believed to be somewhere on either Hawthorne or Stoutenburg Drive based on statements made by Mr. Ott, police said.

Anyone who finds the decorations is asked to call police.