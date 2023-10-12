[Editor’s Note: In the video above find out which Christmas song has already been played more than 300,000 times.]

(WJW) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year and it starts on Friday the 13th.

Wait. What?

That’s right. Starting Friday, Oct. 13, a day traditionally associated with horror, will instead jump-start the Christmas season.

The Great American Family Network, which is now in tight competition with Hallmark Channel to be crowned the leader of uplifting, rom-com Christmas movies, announced the early arrival of 24/7 Christmas on their social media pages, and said the season line-up will include 20 original movies.

Candace Cameron Bure, known to some as the Queen of Christmas movies, called the line-up “the most heartwarming holiday experience on television!” She undoubtedly will star in some of the featured flicks after the former Full House actress jumped the Hallmark ship and joined GAC in 2022.

According to the network’s programming schedule, Great American Christmas begins Friday at 6 a.m. and will run through the end of the year. You can find details for the movie line-up, here.

Meanwhile, on the Hallmark Channel, the Countdown to Christmas begins Oct. 20. You can find more on their holiday movies line-up, here.

Get your hot cocoa ready and enjoy!