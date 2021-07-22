Christmas in July: Christmas Ale tapped at Great Lakes Brewing and Progressive Field

Editor’s Note: The video above is coverage from last year’s event.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Christmas in July is getting a bigger celebration this year.
As is tradition, the limited-edition Christmas Ale will be tapped at the Great Lakes Brew Pub in Ohio City Thursday at 11:30 a.m.
The holiday spirit will stretch from there to Progressive Field.
It’s the first-ever Christmas Ale in July celebration there.
Fresh-brewed Christmas Ale will be on tap in a stadium-exclusive commemorative cup.
Of course, Christmas in July means donning your Christmas best for the festive event.
This year the brewpub is also offering shuttles to Progressive Field from the brewpub.
Seating at the brewpub is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Bottles of brew are also going to be available at the brewing company’s gift shop.
The Cleveland Indians host the Tampa Bay Rays at 7:10 p.m.
Get your tickets here.