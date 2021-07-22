Christmas in July: Christmas Ale tapped at Great Lakes Brewing and Progressive Field

Editor’s Note: The video above is coverage from last year’s event.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Christmas in July is getting a bigger celebration this year.

As is tradition, the limited-edition Christmas Ale will be tapped at the Great Lakes Brew Pub in Ohio City Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

The holiday spirit will stretch from there to Progressive Field.

It’s the first-ever Christmas Ale in July celebration there.

Christmas Ale will be available in sections 107, 164, and 553! https://t.co/cQKX5LxOgS — GreatLakesBrewingCo. (@GLBC_Cleveland) July 21, 2021

Fresh-brewed Christmas Ale will be on tap in a stadium-exclusive commemorative cup.

We’re one day away from #ChristmasAtTheCorner, Tribe fans! Here’s a sneak peek at the limited edition 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐀𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 stadium-exclusive commemorative cup, available for purchase at select GLBC draft locations while supplies last. 🎄⚾#OurCLE pic.twitter.com/rOZtvAmMUM — GreatLakesBrewingCo. (@GLBC_Cleveland) July 21, 2021

Of course, Christmas in July means donning your Christmas best for the festive event.

Quick summary of tomorrow's #ChristmasAleinJuly schedule:



11AM: Doors open

11:30AM: Christmas Ale & BA Christmas Ale on tap

6PM: Shuttle rides to Progressive Field begin

6PM – 9PM: Live music from Taylor Lamborn Duo



Complete details here: https://t.co/2CF5BU9J80 pic.twitter.com/mBPgkCt3Ia — Great Lakes Brewing Co. Brewpub (@GLBCBrewpub) July 21, 2021

This year the brewpub is also offering shuttles to Progressive Field from the brewpub.

Seating at the brewpub is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bottles of brew are also going to be available at the brewing company’s gift shop.

The Cleveland Indians host the Tampa Bay Rays at 7:10 p.m.

