LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — The woman who police said stabbed the father of her child then fled with their 1-year-old girl, prompting an Amber Alert and days-long search, appeared before a judge on Tuesday.

Ariel Monae Walters, 29, of Lakewood, is charged with a first-degree felony count of attempted aggravated murder in Lakewood Municipal Court.

She did not enter a plea during her Tuesday hearing in that court and waived her preliminary hearing, FOX 8 News has learned. Her $500,000 bond was continued.

Her case is now bound over to the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, where a grand jury may choose to indict.

Walters is accused of stabbing her husband in a Lakewood park on Christmas Eve and taking the girl, 1-year-old Choice Walters, prompting a police search and Amber Alert that lasted days.

“When officers did arrive they found our victim had been beat up and stabbed,” Lakewood police Capt. Frank Eschweiler previously said.

Authorities have not provided an update on the man’s condition.

Walters surrendered at the Lakewood Police Department on Friday, Dec. 29, along with the girl and her attorney. The girl appeared “healthy,” police said. At that time, police said social workers were “looking out for the welfare of the child.”

No future court dates have been set.