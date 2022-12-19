Related video highlights the importance of feasting on gratitude during the holiday season

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohio along with five other states have the same idea when it comes to must-have Christmas cookies for the 2022 holiday season.

Peanut butter blossoms were the cookies most sought after in Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to a Google Trends map shared with USA Today.

Other popular cookies were good old-fashioned Gingerbread cookies and the sugar cookie.

Of course here in America, we’d expect to see cultural cookies across several states including Italian, Mexican and Polish Christmas cookies. While some not-so-common cookies, Ube Christmas Cookies in Hawaii and Moravian Cookies in North Carolina, made the list.

See the complete list below:

Alabama – Polish Christmas Cookies

– Polish Christmas Cookies Alaska – Christmas Sugar Cookies

– Christmas Sugar Cookies Arizona – Mexican Christmas Cookies

– Mexican Christmas Cookies Arkansas – Kitchen Sink Christmas Cookies

– Kitchen Sink Christmas Cookies California – Mini Christmas Cookies

– Mini Christmas Cookies Colorado – Snowball Cookies

– Snowball Cookies Connecticut – Italian Christmas Cookies

– Italian Christmas Cookies Delaware – Italian Christmas Cookies

– Italian Christmas Cookies District of Columbia – Gingerbread Cookies

– Gingerbread Cookies Florida – Christmas Butter Cookies

– Christmas Butter Cookies Georgia – Gingerbread Cookies

– Gingerbread Cookies Hawaii – Ube Christmas Cookies

– Ube Christmas Cookies Idaho – Christmas Sugar Cookies

– Christmas Sugar Cookies Illinois – Christmas Bar Cookies

– Christmas Bar Cookies Indiana – Mexican Wedding Cookies

– Mexican Wedding Cookies Iowa – Spritz Cookies

– Spritz Cookies Kansas – Hot Chocolate Cookies

– Hot Chocolate Cookies Kentucky – Royal Icing Christmas Cookies

– Royal Icing Christmas Cookies Louisiana – Gingerbread Cookies

– Gingerbread Cookies Maine – Italian Christmas Cookies

– Italian Christmas Cookies Maryland – German Christmas Cookies

– German Christmas Cookies Massachusetts – Linzer Cookies

– Linzer Cookies Michigan – Polish Christmas Cookies

– Polish Christmas Cookies Minnesota – Peanut Butter Blossoms

– Peanut Butter Blossoms Mississippi – Gingerbread Cookies

– Gingerbread Cookies Missouri – Red Velvet Cookies

– Red Velvet Cookies Montana – Gingerbread Cookies

– Gingerbread Cookies Nebraska – Peanut Butter Blossoms

– Peanut Butter Blossoms Nevada – Peanut Butter Christmas Cookies

– Peanut Butter Christmas Cookies New Hampshire –Candy Cane Cookies

–Candy Cane Cookies New Jersey – Italian Christmas Cookies

– Italian Christmas Cookies New Mexico – Christmas Sugar Cookies

– Christmas Sugar Cookies New York – Italian Christmas Cookies

– Italian Christmas Cookies North Carolina – Moravian Cookies

– Moravian Cookies North Dakota – Peanut Butter Blossoms

– Peanut Butter Blossoms Ohio – Peanut Butter Blossoms

– Peanut Butter Blossoms Oklahoma – Mexican Christmas Cookies

– Mexican Christmas Cookies Oregon – Gingerbread Cookies

– Gingerbread Cookies Pennsylvania – Peanut Butter Blossoms

– Peanut Butter Blossoms Rhode Island – Italian Christmas Cookies

– Italian Christmas Cookies South Carolina – Gingerbread Cookies

– Gingerbread Cookies South Dakota – Christmas Sugar Cookies

– Christmas Sugar Cookies Tennessee – Christmas Bar Cookies

– Christmas Bar Cookies Texas – Springerle Cookies

– Springerle Cookies Utah – Candy Cane Cookies

– Candy Cane Cookies Vermont – Gingerbread Cookies

– Gingerbread Cookies Virginia – Christmas Bar Cookies

– Christmas Bar Cookies Washington – Christmas Bar Cookies

– Christmas Bar Cookies West Virginia – Mexican Wedding Cookies

– Mexican Wedding Cookies Wisconsin – Peanut Butter Blossoms

– Peanut Butter Blossoms Wyoming – Christmas Sugar Cookies

Which ever cookie, or cookies, you decide to make this Christmas, you might need something to do while indulging. Here’s a list of places to see Christmas lights in Northeast Ohio.

A trip to the store to get ingredients might be better sooner than later. Temperatures are mild to start the week, but take a nose dive by the week’s end, along with the threat of snow. See the forecast here.