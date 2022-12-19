Related video highlights the importance of feasting on gratitude during the holiday season
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohio along with five other states have the same idea when it comes to must-have Christmas cookies for the 2022 holiday season.
Peanut butter blossoms were the cookies most sought after in Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to a Google Trends map shared with USA Today.
Other popular cookies were good old-fashioned Gingerbread cookies and the sugar cookie.
Of course here in America, we’d expect to see cultural cookies across several states including Italian, Mexican and Polish Christmas cookies. While some not-so-common cookies, Ube Christmas Cookies in Hawaii and Moravian Cookies in North Carolina, made the list.
See the complete list below:
- Alabama – Polish Christmas Cookies
- Alaska – Christmas Sugar Cookies
- Arizona – Mexican Christmas Cookies
- Arkansas – Kitchen Sink Christmas Cookies
- California – Mini Christmas Cookies
- Colorado – Snowball Cookies
- Connecticut – Italian Christmas Cookies
- Delaware – Italian Christmas Cookies
- District of Columbia – Gingerbread Cookies
- Florida – Christmas Butter Cookies
- Georgia – Gingerbread Cookies
- Hawaii – Ube Christmas Cookies
- Idaho – Christmas Sugar Cookies
- Illinois – Christmas Bar Cookies
- Indiana – Mexican Wedding Cookies
- Iowa – Spritz Cookies
- Kansas – Hot Chocolate Cookies
- Kentucky – Royal Icing Christmas Cookies
- Louisiana – Gingerbread Cookies
- Maine – Italian Christmas Cookies
- Maryland – German Christmas Cookies
- Massachusetts – Linzer Cookies
- Michigan – Polish Christmas Cookies
- Minnesota – Peanut Butter Blossoms
- Mississippi – Gingerbread Cookies
- Missouri – Red Velvet Cookies
- Montana – Gingerbread Cookies
- Nebraska – Peanut Butter Blossoms
- Nevada – Peanut Butter Christmas Cookies
- New Hampshire –Candy Cane Cookies
- New Jersey – Italian Christmas Cookies
- New Mexico – Christmas Sugar Cookies
- New York – Italian Christmas Cookies
- North Carolina – Moravian Cookies
- North Dakota – Peanut Butter Blossoms
- Ohio – Peanut Butter Blossoms
- Oklahoma – Mexican Christmas Cookies
- Oregon – Gingerbread Cookies
- Pennsylvania – Peanut Butter Blossoms
- Rhode Island – Italian Christmas Cookies
- South Carolina – Gingerbread Cookies
- South Dakota – Christmas Sugar Cookies
- Tennessee – Christmas Bar Cookies
- Texas – Springerle Cookies
- Utah – Candy Cane Cookies
- Vermont – Gingerbread Cookies
- Virginia – Christmas Bar Cookies
- Washington – Christmas Bar Cookies
- West Virginia – Mexican Wedding Cookies
- Wisconsin – Peanut Butter Blossoms
- Wyoming – Christmas Sugar Cookies
Which ever cookie, or cookies, you decide to make this Christmas, you might need something to do while indulging. Here’s a list of places to see Christmas lights in Northeast Ohio.
A trip to the store to get ingredients might be better sooner than later. Temperatures are mild to start the week, but take a nose dive by the week’s end, along with the threat of snow. See the forecast here.