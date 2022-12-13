(WJW) – Ohioans are decking the halls this Christmas!

According to a study from GetCenturyLink, Ohio ranks 6th in the nation for states with the most Christmas spirit.

The rankings are calculated by factors including how often residents online shop, stream and tweet Christmas content, evergreen farm numbers and charitable giving.

By those numbers, New Hampshire ranks first in the nation, followed by Wisconsin, Utah, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

The least Christmas spirit? Washington D.C., Alabama, Oregon, New York and Mississippi.

By the metrics, Ohio is far cheerier than in previous years.

Ohio only ranked 24th overall last year and 23rd the year prior.

Some of the top Christmas searches include Christmas movies, gingerbread houses and Christmas ornaments.

Christmas music streaming is also a factor in cheeriness, the report says.

See the full study here.