CLEVELAND (WJW) – Great Lakes Brewing Company is celebrating 30 years of its seasonal fan favorite Christmas Ale at this year’s first pour event.

Festivities kick off at Great Lakes Brewing Company in Cleveland the morning of Thursday, Oct. 20. The first keg of the season will be tapped at the Brewpub at 11:30 a.m.

Attendees can enjoy Christmas carolers, festive food and karaoke throughout the day. A full schedule of activities can be found here.

You can sign up for the chance to win a First Pour VIP Experience, which includes a private tour of the brewery, lunch for two people, VIP access to the first tasting and other seasonal goodies.

Christmas Ale will be available in all Great Lakes Brewing Company markets on Oct. 24.