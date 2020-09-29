Christmas Ale first pour celebration announced for October

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The annual Great Lakes Brewing Company “Christmas Ale First Pour” celebration is still happening this year, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

It’ll just be a little different. (See video of last year’s celebration, above.)

Great Lakes Brewing Company posted on Facebook, “After extensive tinkering with our team of brewer elves, we are excited to announce our plans for the annual 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐀𝐥𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐮𝐫 celebration on Thursday, October 22.”

They are offering two ways for you to celebrate: You can enjoy at home or make a reservation at the brewpub.

