*Attached video: Christina Applegate’s emotional Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

(WJW) – Christina Applegate has received an Emmy nomination for her role in the final season of the Netflix series Dead to Me.

The 52-year-old filmed the last season of the show amid her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

Applegate’s portrayal of Jen Harding earned her her third nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series ahead of the 75th annual awards ceremony in September.

Applegate tweeted Wednesday, “Thank you to the @TelevisionAcad @netflix @CBS and also the Hollywood critics and of course @GoldDerby for this incredible honor,” she tweeted about the recognition. “I am humbled and grateful. It’s been quite a ride. Thanks for the lift.”

Applegate was diagnosed with MS in August 2021, while she was filming Dead to Me’s third and final season.

You can watch the 75th Emmy Awards right here on Fox 8 News on September 18 at 8 p.m.