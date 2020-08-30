Chrissy Teigen buys school supplies for teachers across America

HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 22: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been digitally altered) Actress Chrissy Teigen arrives at the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

(WJW) — The new school year is about to begin and some school districts are already in full swing. As students and teachers prepare for learning during unprecedented times, one celebrity icon is trying to help make going back to school a little bit easier.

Chrissy Teigen is asking teachers to send her their Amazon wish lists so she can purchase the supplies they need to help their students learn.

“If you are a teacher in need of supplies for the upcoming school year, please drop your Amazon wishlist here, I will do as many as I can!” Teigen wrote on Twitter.

She said she would be focusing on purchasing supplies for teachers working in struggling districts or with special needs.

Today I cleared 50 entire lists and countless extra items were purchased from lovely people just passing through. Will do more this week and would love to focus on struggling districts and special needs. Please keep posting in this thread! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 24, 2020

Teigen’s tweet has received more than 6,000 replies.

Both Amazon and Donors Choose, a crowdfunding organization exclusively for fulfilling classroom needs, responded to Teigen’s post, saying they too would also help fund teachers’ wish lists.

Additionally, some other celebrities and media members have followed Teigen’s lead and gifted to teachers in their own communities.

so awesome. love you guys. https://t.co/bEfeJkZtNF — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 27, 2020

