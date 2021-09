LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 29: Host Chris Rock speaks onstage during the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

(WJW) — Chris Rock felt he needed to tell his fans that he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and he has something else to add.

In a tweet on Sunday he says he just found out he has the virus and he says, “Trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.”

Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated. — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) September 19, 2021

The 56-year-old actor/comedian started his career on SNL, voiced Marty the Zebra in DreamWorks’ Madagascar film franchise and starred in Grown Ups and its sequel Grown Ups 2.