CLEVELAND (WJW) — Grammy and Emmy Award winner Chris Rock is coming to Cleveland this summer.

The 38-date “Ego Death World Tour” is stopping at the Connor Palace at Playhouse Square on Thursday, June 16.

Tickets go on sale here starting Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.

This is the comedian’s first tour in five years and it kicks off in Atlantic City in April then wraps up in November in Los Angeles.