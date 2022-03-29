**Related Video Above: Cleveland deaf community responds to first deaf male actor to win an Oscar.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Following the now infamous slap during the 2022 Academy Awards Sunday, Chris Rock comedy tour tickets have reportedly gone through the roof.

“We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined,” ticket reseller TickPick said on Twitter Monday.

The 54-year-old is embarking on his Ego World Tour 2022, which includes a stop in Cleveland this summer, heading to cities all around the planet.

Variety reported Monday, that tour tickets went from a minimum of $46 for a ticket to $341 on TickPick. In looking at tickets for the June 16 Connor Palace Theatre show, tickets currently start at $173 on TickPick.

The tour kicks off in Boston Wednesday, only days following the incident where Will Smith smacked Rock over a joke about his wife’s hair, leaving fans wondering what he will say on stage.

Back in February, Rock had stated on Instagram that the tour would include “all new material, introspective very personal and very funny. Can’t wait to show you.”

Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media Tuesday, succinctly saying “this is a season for healing, and I’m here for it,” after her husband apologized to the comedian in a statement Monday. Rock has yet to comment publicly about the incident.