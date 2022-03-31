(WJW) – Oscars host Wanda Sykes says comedian Chris Rock apologized to her after Rock was slapped by actor Will Smith at the Academy Awards.

Sykes co-hosted Sunday’s ceremony with Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.

THE OSCARS® The 94th Oscars® aired live Sunday March 27, from the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on ABC in more than 200 territories worldwide. (ABC via Getty Images) AMY SCHUMER, WANDA SYKES, REGINA HALL

In an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Sykes said she found out about it backstage, PEOPLE reported.

“I hope he doesn’t mind me saying this, but I saw Chris at [Guy Oseary’s after party] and as soon as I walked up to him, the first thing he said is, ‘I’m so sorry.’ I was like, ‘Why are you apologizing?’ He was like, ‘It was supposed to be your night. You and Amy and Regina were doing such a great job. I’m so sorry this is now gonna be about this.’ “

“That’s who Chris is,” Sykes continued.

She said she was sickened by the altercation.

“I’m still a little traumatized by it. And for them to let [Will] stay in that room and enjoy the rest of the show and accept his award, I was like, ‘How gross is this?’ This sends the wrong message. If you assault somebody, you get escorted out the building and that’s it. But for them to let him continue, I thought it was gross.”

Sykes says she feels she and her co-hosts deserve an apology.

“We worked really hard to put that show together,” she said.

Will Smith apologized to the Academy in his best actor acceptance speech.

He released an apology directed to Chris Rock Monday afternoon.

Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock Sunday night after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it, all right?”

Rock’s reference was made from the 1997 film “G.I. Jane,” starring Demi Moore, who shaved her head to portray a fictional Navy Seal candidate.

Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with alopecia.

Will struck Rock after the joke.

Chris Rock declined to press charges.

The Academy says Will Smith was asked to leave and refused.