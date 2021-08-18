Choir of nurses brings audience, judges to feet with AGT performance

(WJW) — A choir of nurses returned to the stage on America’s Got Talent this week with a performance that got a standing ovation from the audience and judges.

The Northwell Health Nurse Choir was formed in 2020.

According to their website, “Our singing Northwell nurses didn’t know each other before joining their voices to support Nurse Heroes—they came from different hospitals, nursing specialties and areas of New York. The power of music lifted their spirits and helped them forge a special bond—something they treasure, as the COVID-19 pandemic has been especially challenging for nurses.”

They first appeared on “America’s Got Talent” in June, and they earned the Golden Buzzer.

This week, they sang “You Will Be Found.”