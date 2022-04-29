(WJW) — Chipotle is saying “thanks” to healthcare workers with a chance to win a year’s worth of free food.

Starting May 6, which is National Nurses Day during Nurses Appreciation Week, fans can tag a healthcare hero that has made a positive impact on their life or their community and leave a comment about their incredible efforts in post on Chipotle’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter channels.

Then starting the week of May 9, Chipotle will randomly select 2,000 medical professionals who were tagged and give them free Chipotle for a year.

“The morale of our healthcare heroes becomes more and more important each year,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “With the help of our fans, we’re starting a movement for genuine recognition of our medical professionals that will fuel many of them with real food for a full year.”