Chipotle Pollo Asado: Restaurant releases 1st new chicken dish in 29 year-history

Pollo Asado is grilled fresh in Chipotle’s kitchens using classic cooking techniques to build bright, craveable flavor.

(WJW) — Chipotle has announced the first new chicken dish in its 29-year history.

According to a press release from Chipotle, Pollo Asado is available at restaurants for a limited time. It’s grilled fresh and prepared daily in small batches, tumbled in a spice blend before being seared on the plancha.

It is then hand-chopped into “tender, juicy bites and is brought to life with a bright marinade, fresh squeezed lime and cilantro.”

“Chicken is easily our most popular protein, with many of our most loyal Chipotle customers ordering it the majority of the time,” said Chris Brandt, Chipotle CEO. “We’re thrilled to introduce fans to another flavor of chicken that brings a whole new dimension to any Chipotle order and will certainly be a crowd pleaser.”

It will be available at participating locations and via the Chipotle app, Chipotle’s website and third-party delivery partners.

To celebrate the new dish, Chipotle is offering free delivery frees on all Pollo Asado orders placed through the app and online from March 14 through March 20.