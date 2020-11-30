Chipotle opening two new restaurants in Northeast Ohio with drive-thru pick-up lane

(WJW) — Chipotle is opening two new restaurants in Northeast Ohio and you can get your order in a drive-thru pick-up lane.

The first restaurant — in Mentor — opened today. It’s at 7787 Reynolds Road. The other restaurant will open later this year on Aurora Road in Aurora.

The restaurants will be open from 10:45 a.m. – 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Both will offer what’s being called a “Chipotlane” — a drive-thru pick-up lane that lets customers pick up orders without leaving their vehicles.

The restaurants will also offer mobile pick-up and contactless delivery, as well as dining areas with limited seating and “heightened safety protocols.”

