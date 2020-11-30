(WJW) — Chipotle is opening two new restaurants in Northeast Ohio and you can get your order in a drive-thru pick-up lane.
The first restaurant — in Mentor — opened today. It’s at 7787 Reynolds Road. The other restaurant will open later this year on Aurora Road in Aurora.
The restaurants will be open from 10:45 a.m. – 10 p.m. seven days a week.
Both will offer what’s being called a “Chipotlane” — a drive-thru pick-up lane that lets customers pick up orders without leaving their vehicles.
The restaurants will also offer mobile pick-up and contactless delivery, as well as dining areas with limited seating and “heightened safety protocols.”
Read more headlines on FOX8.com:
- Chipotle opening two new restaurants in Northeast Ohio with drive-thru pick-up lane
- Ohio surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 inpatients in hospitals for first time
- Second stimulus checks: New bipartisan effort to pass COVID relief
- List: Cyber Monday 2020 gift card freebies
- Congratulations! Kristi Capel welcomes baby girl