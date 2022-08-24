NORTON, Ohio (WJW) – Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its first location in Norton this Friday.

The new location, at 4169 S. Cleveland Massillon Road, includes a drive-thru pick-up lane for customers who order ahead online.

According to the restaurant chain, the first 50 customers in line will get complimentary Chipotle merchandise on opening day.

The restaurant will be open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

They are also looking to hire. Benefits include a crew bonus, healthcare and a debt-free college degree program. Anyone interested can learn more here.