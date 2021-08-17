Chipotle, Nick Chubb awarding local high schools with free food

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Chipotle and Cleveland Browns’ running back Nick Chubb are partnering to launch a challenge that will award five local high school teams with free food each week for an entire season.
In a promotion video on their website, the Chipotle Team Meal Challenge calls for Northeast Ohio high school teams to post a creative video showing Chubb why the fast food restaurant should sponsor their team; “whether you’ve been working the hardest, overcoming obstacles or you just love Chipotle.”
Teams should post their video on Instagram, Twitter or TikTok with the hashtags #ChipotleTeamMealCLE or #Entry.
Here’s a list of counties in the greater Cleveland area where eligible high school teams can hail from:
- Ashland
- Ashtabula
- Cuyahoga
- Erie
- Geauga
- Holmes
- Huron
- Lake
- Lorain
- Medina
- Portage
- Richland
- Stark
- Summit
- Tuscarawas
- Wayne
You can read the fine print here.
Chipotle will be accepting submissions through August 30. Winners will find out Sept. 3.