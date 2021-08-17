Chipotle, Nick Chubb awarding local high schools with free food

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb carries the ball up field during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Chipotle and Cleveland Browns’ running back Nick Chubb are partnering to launch a challenge that will award five local high school teams with free food each week for an entire season.

In a promotion video on their website, the Chipotle Team Meal Challenge calls for Northeast Ohio high school teams to post a creative video showing Chubb why the fast food restaurant should sponsor their team; “whether you’ve been working the hardest, overcoming obstacles or you just love Chipotle.”

Teams should post their video on Instagram, Twitter or TikTok with the hashtags #ChipotleTeamMealCLE or #Entry.

Here’s a list of counties in the greater Cleveland area where eligible high school teams can hail from:

Ashland

Ashtabula

Cuyahoga

Erie

Geauga

Holmes

Huron

Lake

Lorain

Medina

Portage

Richland

Stark

Summit

Tuscarawas

Wayne

You can read the fine print here.

Chipotle will be accepting submissions through August 30. Winners will find out Sept. 3.