Chipotle, Nick Chubb award 5 local high schools with free food for entire season

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Chipotle and Cleveland Browns’ running back Nick Chubb partnered for a challenge this past summer to award five local high school teams with free food each week for an entire season – and now the winners have been announced.

The Chipotle Team Meal Challenge called for Northeast Ohio high school teams to post a creative video showing Chubb why the fast food restaurant should sponsor their team; “whether you’ve been working the hardest, overcoming obstacles or you just love Chipotle.”

Here are the winners and the videos that got them the prize:

