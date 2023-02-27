Attached video: Chipotle hiring for “burrito season”

(WJW) – Chipotle is now taking pointers from TikTok as it plans to launch the new fajita quesadilla next month.

Beginning on March 2, Chipotle customers will be able to get a quesadilla with their choice of protein and fajita veggies all because of a viral “hack” that was made popular on TikTok.

The quesadillas are a digital exclusive and will be available for customers who order online or on the Chipotle app.

“TikTok has not only changed the way we communicate with Gen-Z, but it’s proven it can identify areas of opportunity within our business,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer.

The viral hack was made popular by creators Keith Lee and Alexis Frost, who will also have limited-edition menu items available online that will feature the exact orders that they have given “10s” during their TikTok reviews.

Lee’s order is called the “Keithadilla” and is a fajita quesadilla with steak. It comes with roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream and Chipotle homey vinaigrette on the side.

“I never could have imagined that I’d have my own menu item at Chipotle,” Keith Lee said. “I’m blessed to be able to work with Alexis and Chipotle to answer the call from the TikTok community. In my opinion, the new Fajita Quesadilla dipped in the Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette mixed with sour cream is a 10 out of 10.”

Frost’s order is called the “Fajita Quesadilla Hack” and is also a fajita quesadilla with steak. Frost’s order comes with roasted chili-corn salsa, tomatillo red-chili salsa and sour cream on the side.

“The Fajita Quesadilla has been one of my favorite reviews I’ve done on TikTok,” Alexis Frost said. “Collabing with Chipotle and Keith for this launch is a dream, and I’m so excited to play a part in making the Fajita Quesadilla an official menu item.”

Chipotle will also offer the honey vinaigrette dressing as one of the three side options for all quesadillas.

Fans will be able to add fresh fajita veggies to any quesadilla on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.