***Video above: Why a local district is moving to a 4-day school week.***

(WJW) — It’s that time of year again — summer is nearing its end and teachers are getting ready for students to return to the classroom.

According to the National Education Association, more than 90% of teachers spend their own money on school supplies for the new academic year.

To help relieve some of the costs, Chipotle Mexican Grill is giving away up to $100,000 in school supplies to teachers across the country.

Chipotle fans can nominate their favorite K-12 teachers for a chance to win free supplies for the upcoming school year.

Starting next week, Chipotle will randomly choose 350 lucky winners to receive the classroom kits, which include notebooks, folders, pencil packs, erasers, highlighters, sticky note pads and pens.

“With the rising cost of school supplies, we’re giving selected teachers a little extra support so they can focus on inspiring the next generation,” said Chief Brand Officer Chris Brandt.

Nominations are accepted through Friday, Aug. 18. You can nominate your favorite teacher here.