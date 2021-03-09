Chipotle adds first new customizable menu item in 17 years — but you have to order online

Chipotle’s Hand-Crafted Quesadilla is folded and pressed using a new custom oven in Chipotle’s Digital Kitchen, which melts the cheese perfectly and enables restaurants to make Quesadillas more quickly and conveniently. The menu item is cut into triangular pieces and served in 100% compostable packaging that allows guests to pick three salsas or sides, including fresh tomato salsa, sour cream, or hand-mashed guac for a little extra.

(WJW) — Chipotle is offering the first new customizable entree to its menu for the first time in 17 years.

According to a press release, a new hand-crafted quesadilla will be available on Chipotle’s digital-only menu starting Thursday.

The release says for years, the quesadilla has been one of the most talked-about Chipotle items on social media.

“We’re so excited to answer the call from fans and introduce one of the most highly anticipated menu items in our brand’s history,” Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, said in a release. “The Hand-Crafted Quesadilla brings so many new possibilities to our menu, and fans will love exploring fresh flavor combinations through its sides and salsa options.”

The quesadilla will be filled with Monterey Jack cheese and prepared with chicken, steak, carnitas, barbacoa, sofritas or fajita veggies.

From March 11 through March 21, Chipotle will offer a $0 delivery fee when guests order a quesadilla on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com.