WACO, Texas (WJW) — Chip and Joanna Gaines, the dynamic duo behind the popular home renovation show “Fixer Upper,” have listed their iconic Magnolia House for nearly $1 million.

The Magnolia House, located in Waco, Texas, gained significant fame after being featured on “Fixer Upper.”

The show, which aired from 2013 to 2018, showcased the Gaines’ expertise in transforming dilapidated houses into stunning dream homes.

Built in 1895, the Magnolia House is a picturesque Victorian-style bed and breakfast. The Gaines bought the property in 2016.

Spanning over 2,700 square feet, the Magnolia House boasts seven bedrooms and four bathrooms.

“Sunlit rooms, rich hardwood floors, and thoughtful touches abound, creating an atmosphere of comfort and relaxation,” the listing reads.

The asking price is $995,000.

Chip and Joanna Gaines have not said why they decided to sell the Magnolia House.

See the full listing here.