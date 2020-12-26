Chilly temps to start off the weekend, sunshine returns tomorrow

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lake effect snow has ended and the snow totals are rolling in. Here’s a look at some so far. Check out Ashtabula! OVER 2 FEET!

Time to start shoveling out! I’d wait until this afternoon. It’s cold outside this morning! Temperatures in the mid-teens with wind chills around 0! Bundle up, temps stay well below average for another day.

Sunshine returns tomorrow and we’re tracking a warm front. Highs will be reached during the evening around 40 degrees.

Rain showers develop Sunday night that will change over to a wintry mix Monday morning. Scattered lake effect snow showers possible in the afternoon. Little to no accumulation expected.

Looking ahead, a mild push of air as we ring in the New Year with rain showers to a wintry mix.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

