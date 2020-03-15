Chilly temps expected overnight, sunshine to start Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- It’s going to be a cold one tonight! Wind chill into the teens for some of you!

Sunshine to start Monday!!! Quiet weather will still rule the roost until the rain starts falling mid week.

St. Patrick’s Day includes a small chance for a few spot showers with a high around 50 degrees.

*The first day of astronomical spring is Thursday (the earliest since the late-1800s!) and arrives at 10:50 pm.*

A few thunderstorms and widespread rainfall are possible toward the tail end of the week as very mild high temps near 70 will be quickly displaced by the 30s and 40s.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: