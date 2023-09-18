(WJW) — A cool-ish start to the week, but a warm-up is in the works. So far it’s been a 50/50 month with warm temps the first week followed by cool readings the 2nd.

Here’s a look at the first half of September:

After a cool day, temperatures will fall into the 50s tonight. A few spots will be on the “chilly” side by Tuesday morning, in the upper 40s. Mostly quiet with a few clouds sticking around.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer than today in places. Highs will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s during the afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible, similar to today. Most places will remain dry with breaks of sunshine.

Ready for a warm-up before fall officially arrives? 80 on Friday and a picture perfect weekend ahead. Enjoy!

Very little rain in the long range outlook.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: