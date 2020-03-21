Chilly Saturday expected with some sunshine, temps in the 30s

1  of  3
CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The cold front has exited the Buckeye State. It was the culprit for a few severe storms earlier this afternoon for our southern counties.

The gusty winds have shifted gears in terms of orientation and are dragging the cooler air into NE Ohio that’ll stick around for the entire weekend.

In summation, a chilly, but sun-filled weekend is on tap! Clouds will gradually decrease by afternoon and the latter-half of the day will be basically sunny.

Sunday skies will cloud over later in the day. Rain showers should hold off until after midnight Sunday into Monday.

