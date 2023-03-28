(WJW) Quiet as you head out the door early on Tuesday. You’ll want warm layers. It will be a chilly day but at least it’s paired with quiet conditions and some sunshine.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, but we will stay dry.

Our next chance for rain moves in Wednesday evening. A weak cold front will bring a few showers and a chance for a coating of some wet snow mainly northeast.

Thursday morning watch for slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.