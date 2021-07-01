Children’s sleepwear recalled over flammability concerns

(WJW) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall on three brands of children’s sleepwear due to concerns of flammability.

According to the agency, the recalled clothing items do not meet federal flammability standards and pose “a risk of burn injuries to children.”

The three products involved in the recall were sold exclusively on Amazon. The recall includes the following items:

Auranso Official children’s nightgowns

Seven styles of short and long-sleeved nightgowns sold in sizes 2-3T, 3-4T, 5-6X, 6-7 Years, 7-8 Years and 9-10 Years have been included in this recall.

The nightgowns have pink hearts, white hearts or striped strawberry prints on them and were sold in white and pink. The heart print nightgowns are made of 95% cotton and 5% spandex, and the striped strawberry print nightgowns are made of 100% cotton. The size, fabric and “Made in China” are printed on a sewn-in label.













Recall involves seven styles of Auranso Official children’s nightgowns (Courtesy: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Approximately 8,000 nightgowns are included in the recall.

They were sold from between January and June of this year, ranging in between $11 and $19 in price.

Booph’s 100% cotton children’s nightgowns

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall on ten styles of Booph’s 100% cotton children’s nightgowns. They were sold in sizes 2-3T, 3-4T, 5 Years, 6-7 Years, 7-8 Years, and 9-10 Years.

The short or long-sleeved nightgowns have fruit prints and were sold in white, blue, purple and two shades of pink colors. The size, “100% Cotton” and “Made in China” are sewn on the inner label of the garment’s hem line.



















This recall involves 10 styles of Booph’s 100% cotton children’s nightgowns. (Courtesy: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Approximately 4,900 nightgowns are included in the recall.

They were sold from between March and June of this year, ranging in between $9 and $16 in price.

SIORO-branded children’s 100% cotton robes

SIORO-branded children’s 100% cotton robes have been recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. They were sold in sizes S, M, and L in the following eight colors: brown, dark gray, green, light blue, teal, navy, plum and white.

The long-sleeved, hooded robes have two front pockets and two side seam belt loops with a matching belt. “Made in China” and “100% Cotton” are printed on a sewn-in label.





This recall involves SIORO-branded children’s 100% cotton robes. (Courtesy: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Approximately 950 robes are included in the recall.

They were sold from between December 2020 and April 2021, ranging in between $24 and $29 in price.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says consumers should immediately stop using all garments included in this recall and contact the brands directly for instructions on returning the garments with free shipping to receive a full refund.