Children’s Museum of Cleveland reopens with some changes to keep families, children safe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Children’s Museum of Cleveland has reopened with some new precautions to keep children and their families safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The facility actually opened July 6 to museum members, and it will open to the public on July 10.

The museum has closely monitored guidelines and safety practices set for by the state of Ohio and the CDC and has kept in contact with the local museum community and the national Children’s Museum community to determine the best practices for a safe reopening.

Upon reopening, changes will include:

— Limited attendance. The museum will open a limited amount of tickets daily, broken down hourly. Guests can stay as long as they’d like, but staggering tickets will allow the museum to limit the number of new guests entering the facility each our.

— Prepurchased tickets/registration: Tickets must be pre-purchased online. Entry for members is free, but they will need to register for their visit online in advance.

— Health screenings: A brief health screen and contactless temperature checks will be taken upon entry.

— Face masks: Guests over the age of two and all museum staff will be required to wear face coverings.



According to the museum, spaces have been altered in the building to encourage social distancing. Exhibit props have also been reduced allowing staff to rotate them out with freshly cleaned and disinfected props every day.

Commonly touched surfaces will be cleaned continuously throughout the day, and a full deep clean of the facility will be conducted at the end of the day.

For much more from the museum, including ticket hours and prices, click here.

